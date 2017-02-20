Liberia: 'I Don't Feel Betrayed, Frustrated'

Vice President and standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party ( UP), Joseph N. Boakai, has wasted no time in responding to the resignation of Mr. Harrison Karnwea, one of the UP staunch members.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Karnwea, who is one of the longest serving members of the UP, crossed over to the opposition Liberty Party (LP) of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

Mr. Karnwea's crossover is a milestone in the ongoing mass exodus of key political figures from the UP, which has raised serious concern as the country moves towards the much awaited 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The former UP stalwart, who is the Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), said he did not discuss his resignation with the vice president because he was not in the country.

Mr. Karnwea pointed out that his decision to cross over to the LP has not spoiled his relationship with the vice president.

"No, I did not discuss with the vice president because he hasn't been in country; the option is to accept and for the record, there is no bad feelings between the VP and I," he stated

VP Boakai and Mr. Karnwea have over the years even before their days at the UP, enjoyed cordial friendship, and that prompted the latter to name the oldest child of his triplet after the vice president.

Some political pundits have described the decision by the FDA boss to cross over to the LP as a complete betrayal due to the bond of friendship that has over the years subsisted between them, even before their time at the UP.

However, speaking Tuesday, February 14, on the issue upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport (AIA) in Margibi County from the United States where he had gone to represent the Government at the Annual National Congressional Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C, Vice President Boakai said he did not feel betrayed, frustrated or worried about the decision by the former UP stalwart.

According to him, Mr. Karnwea, as an independent person, made an independent political decision of his choice of where he would go.

"As people are leaving from our camp, several others are also flying over to us. This is just the time for these things to happen. We are not moved; we remain confident no matter what the case may be," VP Boakai said.