Liberia: Motor Accident Claims Six At Todee Junction

At least six persons died instantly in a tragic car accident near the Todee Junction on the Monrovia/Kakata highway Friday afternoon. Ten other persons, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rushed to hospitals in Kakata and Monrovia.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. when a driver of a white double cabin Hilux Pick-up, who was reportedly speeding, lost control and ran into a motorcyclist on the opposite lane, and somersaulted into a valley.

"The car killed the motorbike rider, and the two persons riding with him, including his mother and sister, who he was reportedly carrying to visit a sick brother. Three other persons on board the vehicle lost their lives on the spot, while the injured were transported to hospitals," a woman, who sells at the junction, sadly narrated.

The pickup is reportedly owned by one Augustine Chea, a representative aspirant in River Gee County. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was that fateful Friday afternoon transporting passengers and goods to the county when the incident occurred.

The remains of the deceased have meanwhile been deposited at C. H. Rennie Hospital mortuary in Kakata, Margibi County, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in the county have confirmed.

While the deceased are yet to be identified, the LNP say they are investigating the actual cause of the accident.