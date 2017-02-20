Liberia: Labour Minister Cautions Liberians to Protect Investment

Grand Cape Mount County — Labour Minister Neto Z. Lighe has cautioned Liberians, mainly those within the employ of concession companies, to protect investment by avoiding actions that will lead to destruction and disruption in the operations of these concessionaires.

Speaking to employees of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia during the signing ceremony of the third collective bargaining agreement between the company and the General Agriculture and Allied Workers Union of Liberia (GAAWUL) in Matambo, Estate, Grand Cape Mount County Saturday, Minister Lighe warned that violence is not the best way to solve problems.

"We do not want a repeat of the ugly things that happened here in the past where properties worth thousands of dollars were destroyed through violent protest, you have to protect investment by behaving in a peaceful manner to avoid disruption in the operations of these concession companies", said Minister Lighe.

According to the Minister without investment, there would be no jobs and improvement in the livelihood of many, saying government cannot do it all, noting that protecting investment is the best way to encourage investors to continue to invest in the country.

The Labour Minister intimated that the Government of Liberia is happy to see the signing of the tripartite agreement following prolonged negotiations where both parties had to give and take and finally agreed on the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He admonished all parties to the CBA, the workers, management of Sime Darby and the GAAWUL leadership to ensure that the terms of the document are fully implemented.

"We want all parties to take this document very seriously and have it implemented."

"You the workers whenever you see any deviation from what is agreed, engaged management constructively through your leadership, don't start breaking things here. "

"To the management of Sime Darby please also respect the CBA and ensure full implementation," the Labour Minister told all sides to the CBA.

Also speaking, Mr. Mohd Isa Zulkifli, senior official of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia assured that management of Sime Darby is willing to implement the CBA. "We are committed to the implementation of the CBA", said Mr. Zulkifli.

He said workers have been blaming the management of delaying the CBA, but noted that such notion is not true disclosing that the delays were due to the late start of the negotiation process.

"I hope that we will start negotiation on the next one early, so that we cannot have delays", the Sime Darby official said.

He also promised that the Management of Sime Darby takes highly the welfare of workers and will always take measures to improve their working conditions.

Satisfied with CBA

Mr. Prosper Payma, head of the local GAAWUL Branch #3 leadership expressed satisfaction over the third CBA between the Management of Sime Darby and the workers.

"We are very satisfied with the current CBA, even though you cannot get everything you want, it is a process where you have to take some and also give some but in the end, we are happy", said Payma.

The CBA was signed by Labour Minister Lighe, Deputy Labour Minister for Trade Union and Social Dialogue, Emmett Crayton representing the government of Liberia.

Officials from the local GAAWUL Branch #3 and the National GAAWUL leadership signed on behalf of the workers Union while Mr. Zulkifli, Mr. Mohd Ramzuz Mohd Rashid, and several managers including Mr. Edrick Jusu, Mr. Zolu B. Seh, amongst others signed for Sime Darby Plantation.

The CBA provides for improved incentives and working conditions for workers. It is a three- year agreement and negotiations for another one is expected within the next three years.