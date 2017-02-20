Liberia: VP, Supporters Unwary of Recent Resignations From Unity Party

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph Boakai whose hopes are high of becoming the next President of Liberia says he is not deterred by the recent resignations from the ruling Unity Party.

He wondered by the resignation of Harrison Karnwea and Jeremiah Sulunteh are being described as 'massive' by the media.

Karnwea who serves as the Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority last week joined the Liberty Party while Suluteh, former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, crossed over to the Alternative National Congress.

In his reaction to their exits, Vice President Boakai said members of the party who wish to leave should do so in order the make room for new ones who want to come on board.

The Liberian Vice President said the party is comfortable in their absence.

Also speaking on the exit of former UP stewards, Mr. Robert Kpadeh of the Movement for the Support of Boakai, NAMBO, said the movement is not shaken by the recent resignations from the Unity Party.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPageAfrica, Kpadeh appealed to the consciences of their supporters that the Vice President remains the candidate that "commands the overwhelming support of the Liberian people across the broad spectrum of our country."

Kpadeh: "We're not perturbed by these cross overs because by the way more genuine people are coming to support the Vice President.

One of the reasons why someone like me and many others support the Vice President is because the Vice President emphasizes the country and the people in no small way."

Kpadeh boasted of the Vice President as the most patriotic presidential aspirant that understands the plight of the commoners and is bent on improving the economy through agriculture. "He has the credential, credible credential in that sector," he said.

According to Kpadeh, Karnwea's membership of the Unity Party didn't make any major difference or impact on the party and would therefore not change anything with his departure.

Kpadeh recollected that before the UP members crossed over the Liberty Party, they had members of the Liberty Party crossing over to support Boakai, referencing Emmanuel Tarnue Azango.

"It is just comical for me when one name or some 'big fish' who doesn't have effect on the party; who his party accused of delinquency in paying his dues; who cannot command the confidence or support of huge Nimbaians in terms of the number," Kpadeh told FrontPageAfrica.