Liberia: Ex-Governor of Central Bank of Liberia Says Govt Failure a Reality

Monrovia — Former Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Mills Jones, said the failure of the government is not a criticism but a reality.

Dr. Jones said he sees no reason why people will see it as criticism when the reality speaks true to itself.

"It is not a criticism when people say the government has failed, it is the reality," he said."

"The people are living in poverty and the government has not done much to take the people out of poverty, it is time for change and the change has come, MOVEE is the change that Liberians have been looking for."

Speaking over the weekend when high school and university students joined the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) at the headquarters of the party in Congo Town.

They were led by the former president of the University of Liberia Student Union (ULSU), Daniel Woart.

During the event, the political leader of MOVEE said it is laudable for the young people to reason and join MOVEE.

Dr. Mills Jones said it is time that they take the mantle of leadership by electing the rightful people to lead the country in October.

"MOVEE is a party that has no discrimination, it is a party of no tribe and no favoritism like the other parties we have around here," he said.

Dr. Jones urged them Liberia to be wary of politicians seeking state power.

He noted that many pretend and speak of delivering Liberians from poverty but don't mean any business.

"When did they know that Liberians need to lift Liberians from poverty, they are coming again and telling your that they can take your from poverty, don't listen to them but make a wise decision," he said.

The former CBL Governor said the future lies in their hands.

"Don't be bystanders, come on board. Don't let them come and fool your that they can do better for you. Who to become leader of this land lies in the hands of you the young people of Liberia," he noted.

"Don't be fooled by politicians who will come and lie to you to get power, if those politicians will do everything they can to get power, they will only be getting power for getting power sake, they will not be getting power for the sake of the country, rather, they will be getting in power for themselves," he said.

Daniel Woart, the man who led the students to join the MOVEE Dr. Jones as the best alternative amongst all the politicians.

"I have come here to join this party and I have come with thousands of students to join as well. Before we could make this decision, we had a consultation and we did background investigations on all of the candidates and Dr. Jones is the best person for this job," he noted.