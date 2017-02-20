Liberia: Providence Baptist Church Opens Homecare for Aging, Disable

Monrovia — In strengthening the health delivery service in the country, the Providence Baptist Church has officially opened its first homecare service.

In Liberia, many at times, the aging, sick and disable people are abandoned by families if they can no longer take care of themselves.

They are sometimes neglected as if they have no relative to give them attention.

Aachen home care Liberia is expected to provide care direct and education to help patient manage illness and avoid complication on the road to restoration, healing, recovery or wellness practices.

According to the President Rev. Samuel Reeves said the program specialized in providing private duty assistance with activities of daily living and independent activities of daily living to the elderly, chronically ill and disabled home bound clients.

He added that Aachen is committed to providing assistance with personal care, companions and sitters for those in hospital, the old folk's home and those in their homes.

Rev. Reeves boasted that the staff of the home care are thoroughly screened, carefully chosen and closely monitored by professionally staff.

He furthered that Aachen Liberia is committed to providing holistic care for sick and the elderly.

"We will customize their care plan and service to fit their life style, we will encourage family members' involvement, and take great pride in selecting care-givers that complement their personalities."

Meanwhile serving as keynote speaker, Vice President Joseph Boakai said he was overwhelmed by the launch adding that it is a major add-up to the country health system.

He states:" The event we undertake here today marks yet another historic first step in our collective national effort to move this nation and our people forward.

The heart that moves this endeavor is indeed shrouded in humanity, care and love. (Rebecca Tubman coincidence)

We are here to launch a first of its kind home care service outfit that will cater to our relatives and friends who are chronically ill, elderly and or disabled.

He furthered disclosed that the establishment of the home care has filled a gap which has been an age old problem to the country.

Bullied politicians

The organizers of the program listed several political leaders and stakeholders, with the exception of Vice President Boakai none was present.

Some named were Cllr. Charles Brumskine- political leader of Liberty Party, Dr. Mills Jones- standard bearer of Movement for Economic Empowerment, Benoni Urey- standard bearer of All Liberian Party, Alexander Cummings- Political leader Alternative National Congress and George Weah standard bearer Coalition for Democratic Change.

The absence of politicians was not taken lightly as several co-launchers attributed it to don't care behavior.

"This is an example of how they will be if they take state power, so we have to be mindful not to give this country to anyone that wouldn't seek our interest because if they claimed to love us, but something that will help us, they all are absent", Deacon Letitia Reeves.

For his part, Ambassador Boakai said next time if there is a program, serious people should be invited and not just anyone.

"I urged you next time invite committed Baptists deacon who will always be there because I looked through the program I saw many names and they are all absent."