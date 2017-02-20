20 February 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Premier League With Gupta Links Determined to Take Control of Cabinet

press release By Dennis Bloem

The controversy surrounding Brian Molefe's deployment to Parliament is not isolated. The Zuma-Gupta linked Premier League is determined to take control of the Cabinet.

It started with another controversial deployment of Msebenzi Zwane from the Free State straight into Cabinet , sacrificing a highly competent person by the name of Ngoako Ramatlhodi. The Gupta Captured Premier of the Free State, Ace Magashule and his handlers the Guptas, were determined to take complete control of the Mines. The latest deployment is that of Brian Molefe to Parliament, another Gupta captured Premier of the North West Supra Mahumapelo is busy executing their dirty Zuma-Gupta agenda .

Congress of the People is convinced that the Premier League wants to deploy all those corrupt puppets in Cabinet who are willing to advance their corrupt agenda . Brian Molefe is mentioned in the Public Protector' State Capture Report of having a corrupt relationship with the Guptas. We don't have any doubt that they must be having a hand in Molefe's deployment to Parliament.

There are speculations in ANC circles in the Free State that Ace Magashule is busy with plans to deploy SABC 's Hlaudi Motsoeneng to Parliament. COPE will not be surprised if that happens.

COPE is being vindicated everyday as more and more revelations of corruption and the undermining of the Constitution are taking place. We will continue to work hard and fight the scourge of corruption.

The nomination of Brian Molefe to Parliament is enough proof that the Zuma's ANC is captured by the Guptas. Ends.

Dennis Bloem

COPE Spokesperson

0824515718

South Africa

