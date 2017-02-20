Liberia - Life for African Mothers Train 51 Liberian Midwives

Monrovia — An international non-governmental organization, Life for African Mothers (LFAM) on has completed the training of 51 local midwives in in Monrovia.

Life for African Mothers is a Maternal Health charity group aiming to make birth safer in Sub Saharan Africa, by providing medication to treat eclampsia and post-partum hemorrhage.

By providing medication to treat the complications of child birth, LFAM has been able to support hospitals and health centers across Africa and see huge reductions in maternal mortality.

The four days intensive midwifery training started on Monday February 13-17, 2017 at the association headquarters on 9th Street.

The trainings were conducted by four professional midwives from the UK, including, the head of the team, Marie Lee To, Becky Woodman and Detta Lee.

The Country Director of Life for African Mothers (LFAM) Abdul-rahman Bah reemphasized the need to train more midwives in Liberia as to help curtail the high risk of maternal mortality in the country.

He cautioned the participants of the workshop training to put the knowledge acquired into proper use as to help save the lives of mothers and their children at birth.

Mr. Bah urged the 51 midwives to extend the education gained from the expatriates to their colleagues who were not selected for the training.

LFAM boss acknowledged the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) for the funding, stating without them, "this project would not be possible".

According to him, the sponsorship of NOCAL is vital in improving the skills of midwives in Liberia, which he believed will minimize deaths at birth in the country.

He said NOCAL support enable the organization to conduct training for Liberian midwives and provides the necessary skills for midwives in order to save the lives of mothers and their kids at birth.

He disclosed that the partnership is targeting 508 midwives in six counties, including Montserrado, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

However, he revealed that this week, LFAM will travel to Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties to conduct training for midwives who resides there.

Meanwhile, the head professional midwives from the UK , Marie Lee To extolled the midwives for the high level of intelligence exemplified during the training.

According to her, for her observation and interaction with the local midwives, she believed Liberia got some qualified midwives who can work to save lives.

The team leader noted that the midwives need motivation to their work at the various assigned areas.

At the sametime, LFAM Consultant Helen Loewenstein applauded the midwives who who left their busy schedules to come acquire the basic al skills to enable them perform their professional duties.

Miss Loewenstein noted that the organization's aim is to share lifesaving skills in obstetric and maternity care in an effort to reduce maternal mortality in Liberia.

She said midwives in Liberia face some of the world most challenging conditions and they deserve recognition and admiration for their difficult work in the face of such difficulties.

"Every woman has the right to a safe birth and we hope that by using and sharing the skills the midwives have learnt, the lives of many women and babies will be saved," she said.