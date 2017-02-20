Liberia: President Sirleaf Arrives in Ganta, Nimba County - Receives Honor From United Methodist Church

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Sunday, February 19, 2017 arrived in Ganta City, Nimba County at the start of the second leg of County Tour. The County Tour among other things is meant to commend citizens and residents for keeping 11 years of uninterrupted peace as well as strengthening and bringing the government more closer to the people.

According to an Executive Mansion release, while in Nimba County, President Sirleaf will dedicate several developmental projects, hold Interactive Town Hall Meetings with citizens and residents to particularly thank them for keeping the peace.

President Sirleaf was met on arrival in Ganta City by the Superintendent of Nimba County, members of Nimba County Legislative Caucus led by Senator Thomas Grupee, citizens including women, youth groups.

Meanwhile, the United Methodist Church led by its Bishop, the Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Quire, Jr. has honored President Sirleaf for her exemplary leadership in Liberia and beyond, and particularly in the United Methodist Church where she has variously shown that Jesus is Lord through her humanitarian services.

He said President Sirleaf, as an Honorary Member of the First United Methodist Church Council, has contributed significantly to the Church; and over the years and the Liberia Annual Conference and for maintaining the peace through her outstanding leadership demonstrated adding: "Your direct and indirect interventions can be seen in the many First United Methodist Church Outreach Programs, as was also more recently manifested at the Siaffa Ken School in Grand Cape Mount County," he highlighted.

Rev. Quire, making the presentation of the Plaque to President Sirleaf at the close of the 184thSession of Liberia Annual Conference(LAC), of the United Methodist Church held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Ganta City, Nimba County furthered that the LAC/UMC was pleased to honor and memorialize the legacy of President Sirleaf with the establishment of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Scholarship Fund for girls in High School, girls who excel in Science and Mathematics and those who prove exemplary leadership in student government. He launched the Scholarship Fund with US$500.00.

Responding, President Sirleaf congratulated the Bishop of the United Methodist Church for his preferment as Bishop of United Methodist Church. She thanked the church for the honor bestowed on her and said the scholarship is needed to educate girls of the nation. The Liberian leader noted that the UMC played a major role in sustaining the peace we now enjoy through their regular church programs, which include prayer, fasting, through education and health as well.

She lauded all Methodists for the successful conduct of the 184th Session of the LAC of the United Methodist Church. Following her participation at the United Methodist Church, she inspected road work being done on the Ganta to Sanniquellie highway. President Sirleaf reassured citizens and residents of her government's fullest commitment to improving the road condition before the rainy season to a better one that the citizens will be pride of.

She however admonished citizens and residents to show commitment and sacrifices during the reconditioning of the road stressing, "Government cannot do all without your cooperation and scarifies". She said went the road, once completed it will enhance commercial activities which with improve their lives and add value to their products in a more dignify way.

President Sirleaf also visited the Ganta TB and Leprosy Rehab Center and identified with the condition patients and assured them of government's continued assistance to help improve their well-being. She donated food and non-food items and patronized some of their handiworks as a means of supporting and encouraging them.

Receiving President Sirleaf, the Officer-in-Charge of the Center Mr. John Saa Brimah, thanked President Sirleaf for the visit and the various donations. He said President Sirleaf is the first President to visit the Center since its establishment. They appealed to President Sirleaf for more assistance in cash and kind.

President Sirleaf was accompanied to the TB and Leprosy Center by senior government officials including Finance and Development Planning Minister Bioma Kamara, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Varney Sirleaf, Senator Thomas Grupee of Nimba County as well as Nimba County Superintendent.