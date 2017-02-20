South Africa: Inquest Opened Into Icelandic Tourist's Table Mountain Death

An inquest has been opened after the body of an Icelandic teenager was found on Table Mountain, Western Cape police said on Monday.

His body was found by a man on a morning hike in Platteklip Gorge on Sunday, said Captain FC van Wyk.

He immediately informed rescue and police services.

The 19-year-old was reported missing at 22:47 on Saturday, said Western Cape health emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels.

He said he was informed that the teen was a tourist from Iceland.

"We are unable to speculate as to his cause of death."

Van Wyk said his next of kin had yet to be informed.

A post-mortem would determine the exact cause of death.

News24