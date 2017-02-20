Nigeria: South-East APC Vows to Win Anambra Guber Poll

Enugu — The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in South-east zone at the weekend reaffirmed its readiness to win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, even as it basked in the euphoria of registering over one million members in its ongoing re-registration in the zone.

Rising from a one-day stakeholders' meeting which at the Nike Lake Hotel in in Enugu. the party said with the calibre of political leaders that have joined the it fold including a serving senator in Anambra, Chief Andy Uba, former national and state assembly members, former governors as well as notable political leaders in the zone, it has become obvious that the people of the South-east zone have finally embarced the now ruling party.

In the communique issued at the weekend and signed by the National Vice Chairman, South-east zone, Hon. Emma Eneukwu and Zonal Publicity Secretary, Hon Hyacinth Ngwu, the party also gave a strong a indication that it had started making in-roads in Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States.

The meeting which was chaired by Eneukwu, was attended by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minster for Science and Technology, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Senate President, Senator Dr. Jim Nwobodo, Senator Osita Izunaso, National Organising Secretary, Chief Dr. George Moghalu, National Auditor, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Senator Fide Okoro.

Also in attendsnce were Senator Nnamdi Eriobuna, Senator Emma Anosike, Senator Julius Ucha, Senator Anthony Agbo, Senator Emma Agboti, Senator Chris Nwankwo, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Hon. Agunwa Anaekwe, former Speaker House of Representatives, Dr. Anyim Nyerenye, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu, former Minister for Health, Chief. Emeka Wogu former Minister for Labour and Productivity, among others.

The party further requested for extension of the time allotted for the on-going continuous registration exercise of the party as well more materials from national leadership of the party, noting that more people were angling to join the party in the zone.

"The zone requested from the National Leadership for the provision of more materials and extension of the time allotted for the exercise. The South East APC is united and heartily welcomes all the prominent Igbo Politicians who recently joined the party.

"The South-east Zonal Stakeholders pass a vote of confidence on the National , Zonal, various states, local governments, wards leadership of the party as constituted before the 2015 general election" the communiqué stated.

The communique further stated that the stakeholders pledged to sustain the growth of the party in the zone and to commit the party to the enthronement of APC-led governments in Anambra State this 2017 and in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States come 2019 general election, adding that the party maintained that APC was favored to win in Anambra State this year given the quality of the governorship aspirants in the state.