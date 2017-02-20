20 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tlokwe Mayor's Son Stabbed to Death

The son of Tlokwe Mayor Kgotso Khumalo was stabbed to death over the weekend, North West police said on Monday.

The body of Mike Maimane, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds in Extension 11 in the Ikageng township, Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said.

Makau said a passerby discovered the body on Saturday evening and alerted police.

Police were investigating a case of murder.

Khumalo's spokesperson Victor Boqo said the news had left the family broken.

"Everybody is very emotional about the murder. He was Khumalo's only son. You can see the sadness and pain written all over his face," Boqo said.

Boqo said Maimane was the eldest and had three sisters.

Maimane was not married, but had a child.

His body would be laid to rest on Saturday at the Govan Mbeki Hall in Ikageng, Potchefstroom.

"We are encouraging police to arrest the people who did this to Maimane. We will allow justice to take its course," Boqo said.

