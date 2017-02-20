Nigeria: New Ondo Monarch Gets Staff of Office

Akure — Amid jubilation and praises of the new monarch, the Olowa of Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, Ogidi III, was at the weekend presented with the staff of office by the Ondo State Government.

The presentation of the instrument of office was done within the premises of his alma matter, Anglican Grammar School, Igbara-Oke, at a ceremony witnessed by some traditional rulers from within and outside the state.

The ceremony was sequel to the election of Agbede by eight out of the nine kingmakers of the agrarian community and subsequent approval by the state executive council.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Igbara-Oke Development Council, Mr. Siji Ijogun, said the monarch had done a lot for the community in the last 10 years.

Ijogun said Adefarakanmi's choice was in line with the popular saying that one's previous performance and character is a major factor when considering somebody for chieftaincy title.

He noted therefore that the kingmakers and the entire community had made the right choice because the new monarch had touched many lives and that was make the people too be happy.

While presenting the new monarch to the people, the head of the kingmakers and Sapetu of Igbara-Oke, Chief Joseph Olofin, said commended the people of the town for giving them the opportunities to select an acceptable person as an oba for the town.

Presenting the staff of office, the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, said approval of the memo on the selection of the monarch by the state executive council was in line with the decision of administration not to meddle in the selection of any oba.

Mimiko, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, said the endorsement of Adefarakanmi by eight out of nine kingmakers and the joyous atmosphere since his emergence, showed that his choice was acceptable to the people of the town.

The governor said the fact that the new monarch had been living among the people for more than a decade, would be an added advantage for the people and the community unlike in some situation when some towns when somebody who had not been g among the people is just brought to become the king.

He cleared the government from the insinuations that the selection was based on the fact that the outgoing administration which is winding up, was desperate to install an oba.

He expressed optimism that whatever is done right irrespective of any insinuation would stand the test of time even after the current administration leaves office.

"It had been the practice of the current administration to accept whoever the people chose as their own monarch in line with the tradition. The selection of oba is that of the people. The people speaks and the government accepts.

"Mimiko is a product of democracy and the rule of law. The people voted for him in 2007 and 2012 and now that the people had decided to look at the other side, that is what the people want. A town also get an oba when they wanted one.

"So the approval of the executive council was based on the decision of the people to have an oba at this time and it does not matter whether the governor is leaving office tomorrow," Mimiko stated.

Speaking after the presentation of staff of office, Oba Adefarakanmi thanked the state government of the state for approving what the people wanted for them.

The monarch said he would continue to work for the people of the community urging people to support him in the task of moving the community forward.

He assured the people that all those good things that had been lost would come back to the town.

The monarch also assured the people that the incoming government would also be for the people urging them not to be apprehensive in any manner.