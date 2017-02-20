19 February 2017

SAnews.gov.za

South Africa: Airports Company Ranked Among Ten Most Punctual in the World

Pretoria — Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has congratulated the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) for having being ranked among the ten most punctual airports in the world.

"ACSA's achievement, amongst others, is attributed to its world class state of the art Airport Management Centre (AMC) which is the nerve centre of the airports operations. The AMC facilitates a seamless coordination between airlines, baggage handlers, security staff, customer service staff, aircraft engineers and marshals," said Minister Peters on Saturday.

The list was revealed by the OAG Aviation Worldwide, a UK-based agency which monitors on-time- performance (OTP) among airlines and airports globally.

OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park achieved eighth place in the large airports category while Cape Town International Airport ranked sixth in the medium airports category. King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal was ranked tenth in the small airports category.

OAG Aviation Worldwide, tracks a minimum of 80% of the flights that operate at an airport for it to be included in the Punctuality League. According to the League, the top 20 airports in the large airport category ensured that 83.9% arriving and departing flights operated under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times last year.

Minister Peters said that ACSA's achievement follows its continuous growth in its aeronautical income derived from regulated tariffs as well as for its non-aeronautical revenue.

The Minister thanked the management and staff of ACSA who worked to make sure that services and ACSA performance is recognised globally.

