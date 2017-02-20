Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Sunday night said that his government will offer a cash reward of $100000 for any persons with information that will lead to the aversion of a planned attack

Farmaajo who spoke when he visited victims of Sunday's truck bombing at a market.in Kawoo Goodey Dharinkely condemned today's attack.

"Today's attack at the market just goes to affirm that Alshabaabare indeed inhuman. Lets come together civilians and our army " Farmaajo had earlier said

According to ambulance services at least 40 people were killed and more than 40 injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which comes a day after. militant group Alshabaab declared war against the newly elected president.