19 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Announces 100k Reward to Future Bomb Plot Info As He Visits of Mogadishu Market Bombing

Photo: Daily Monitor
Al-Shabaab fighters

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Sunday night said that his government will offer a cash reward of $100000 for any persons with information that will lead to the aversion of a planned attack

Farmaajo who spoke when he visited victims of Sunday's truck bombing at a market.in Kawoo Goodey Dharinkely condemned today's attack.

"Today's attack at the market just goes to affirm that Alshabaabare indeed inhuman. Lets come together civilians and our army " Farmaajo had earlier said

According to ambulance services at least 40 people were killed and more than 40 injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack which comes a day after. militant group Alshabaab declared war against the newly elected president.

