20 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Stops Makarfi's PDP Faction Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ben Agande

Abuja — A detachment of policemen this afternoon barricaded the entrance to the international conference centre, venue of the meeting scheduled by the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party for an enlarged meeting of it's members to deliberate on the outcome of the Portharcourt Appeal court which upheld the leadership of Ali Modu Sheriff as the chairman of the party.

Though the meeting was supposed to hold at 2pm today, a detachment of police men in about four patrol vans stormed the venue and barricaded the venue as early as 11am with two patrol vans.

When vanguard visited the venue at 1pm, no vehicles were being allowed into the expansive premises.

But determined to go on with the meeting, the spokesman of the caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye announced a change of venue from the ICC to Asokoro.

In a statement he noted that "Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country.

"Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff

is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the Country.

"All invited members of the Party for the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting are hereby directed to proceed to will the Ekiti State Government Lodge on T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja by same time, 2:00Pm" the statement said .

Nigeria

You Won't Have Much to Inherit From Me, Buhari Tells Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised his children to acquire enough education and then work hard to be self-reliant,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.