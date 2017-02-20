Nigeria: Group to Engage Students As Ambassadors On Digital Campaign for Obaseki

A socio-political group, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA) has unveiled plans to engage students of tertiary institutions in Edo State on becoming digital ambassadors for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The group said the students would be engaged by raising them as "Digital Ambassadors".

It said the program being done in collaboration with Edo Governor's Office of Digital Communications to join the trend#EdoDigiAmbassador.

Country Executive Director of CGGEJA, Mr. Jude Gadimoh, explained that the aims of creating the#EdoDigiAmbassador campaign is to reach out to Edo students' online communities in various tertiary institutions across the state to join in using the social media to propagate and promote good governance.

Mr. Gadimoh described the#EdoDigiAmbassador as the most innovative approach to engaging the Student Community, to discuss and share ideas on how the government can implement key planks of the Obaseki's administration.

He stated that the #EdoDigiAmbassador would give a platform for three successful candidates to become the Digital Ambassador for CGGEJA and the opportunity to undertake social representation across the state.

Explaining how to become a digital ambassador for the CGGEJA, Mr. Gadimoh stated that students are required to post on Facebook or tweet topics based on any of the Educational policy of Governor Obaseki's reforms in Edo State.

"After composing the tweet, hash tag it with #EdoDigiAmbassador and post. The twitter campaign will run from Monday, 20th February to 23rd February.

"Post or tweets that attract the highest traffic statistics, via likes, favourites, reposting, sharing, and retweeting will qualify the account holder for an interactive session with CGGEJA. These account holders on Facebook and twitter will be invited to discuss the framework of good governance.

"CGGEJA is a non-governmental organisation committed to promoting sound governance and progressive administration of resources in Africa. In addition to this, one of the coalition's major principles is to support equity in distribution of wealth among people in Nigeria and Africa.

"Prospective students are to Follow our handle:@EdoDigiComms and/or Facebook Page: Coalition for Good Governance & Economic Justice in Afric Tweet on the Educational Policies of GGO Using #EdoDigiAmbassador."