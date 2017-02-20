Nigeria: JAMB Receives 11. 7 Million Applications in Six Years - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) data reflect that 11,703,709 applications were received between 2010 and 2016.

A report on, "JAMB Admitted Candidates by State and Gender within Faculty", released by NBS in Abuja on Monday said that 2,674,485 students were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT between 2010 and 2015.

"In 2010, a total of 1,513,940 applications were received while 423,531 students were admitted.

"This shows that 28 per cent of students who applied for admission were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT in the year under review.

"Adamawa and Niger States admitted 38 per cent of students who applied for admission in 2010.

"Both states received 14,483 and 16,556 applications while 5,678 and 6,278 students were admitted, respectively," it stated.

Similarly, the report stated that 1,636,356 applications were received while 417,341 students were admitted in 2011. "This simply means that 26 per cent of students who applied for admission were admitted across the 36 states and the FCT in 2011," it said.

The report said Yobe with 7,879 applications and 3,185 admissions, had 40 per cent of students who applied admitted. NBS report stated that 1,632,835 applications were received in 2012, while 447,176 admissions were granted in 2012, representing 27 per cent of applications for admissions during the year.

"Yobe with 9,064 applications and 4,138 admissions has the highest percentage of applications for admissions with 46 per cent recorded.

"The lowest percentages of applications for admissions were recorded in 2013 and 2014 with 24 per cent and 25 per cent of applications for admissions recorded, respectively during the period under review.

"Yobe with 11,222 applications and 4,084 admissions has the highest percentage of applications for admissions with 36 per cent recorded in 2013.

" Jigawa with 16,214 applications and 6,169 admissions has the highest percentage of applications for admissions with 38 per cent recorded in 2014," the report stated.

According to the report, the highest percentage of applications for admissions are recorded in 2015 with 30 per cent of applications for admissions recorded.

"Yobe with 17,461 applications and 9,703 admissions has the highest percentage of applications for admissions in the year with 56 per cent recorded," it said.

(NAN)