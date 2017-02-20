Nigeria: 21 Persons Killed in Fresh Attacks On 3 Southern Kaduna Communities

The Chairman of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Alex Iya has confirmed the killing of 14 persons following a simultaneous attacks two communities of Mifi and Ashim by unknown gunmen suspected to be Herdsmen in the early hour of today (Monday) morning.

This just as a similar attacked was carried out yesterday night in Bakin Kogi community of Jema'a local government of the State killing 7 persons leaving scores injured.

The lawmaker, representing Kaura constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr. Yakubu Bityong further confirmed that the attackers had killed and destroyed many homes before the arrival of the security operatives.

He gave the name of the casualties to included Chayuwai manti 73, Ezikiel kanwai 23, Bridget aba 61, Bridget samuila 42, Samuila kuzamam 47, Mathew daniel 37, Edward mathew 10, Omega mathew 8, Adam noga 46, Moses Ndong, 68, Likita adam 12, Musa john 13, Mboi waje 14 and Fidelix kakah.

