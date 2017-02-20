20 February 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 21 Persons Killed in Fresh Attacks On 3 Southern Kaduna Communities

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chairman of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Alex Iya has confirmed the killing of 14 persons following a simultaneous attacks two communities of Mifi and Ashim by unknown gunmen suspected to be Herdsmen in the early hour of today (Monday) morning.

This just as a similar attacked was carried out yesterday night in Bakin Kogi community of Jema'a local government of the State killing 7 persons leaving scores injured.

The lawmaker, representing Kaura constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr. Yakubu Bityong further confirmed that the attackers had killed and destroyed many homes before the arrival of the security operatives.

He gave the name of the casualties to included Chayuwai manti 73, Ezikiel kanwai 23, Bridget aba 61, Bridget samuila 42, Samuila kuzamam 47, Mathew daniel 37, Edward mathew 10, Omega mathew 8, Adam noga 46, Moses Ndong, 68, Likita adam 12, Musa john 13, Mboi waje 14 and Fidelix kakah.

Details later

Nigeria

You Won't Have Much to Inherit From Me, Buhari Tells Family

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised his children to acquire enough education and then work hard to be self-reliant,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.