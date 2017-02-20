18 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Molefe's Move to Parliament an Insult to Public Protector Office - COPE

The deployment of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to Parliament will further tarnish the institution's reputation, the Congress of the People said on Saturday.

Following a confirmation from Parliament on Friday that Molefe would be sworn in as an MP, Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem raised concerns that this was a prelude to a cabinet reshuffle.

"Law abiding citizens can conclude that Parliament has become a safe haven for ANC crooks," he said.

This raised questions about finance minister Pravin Gordhan's future in the Cabinet, Bloem said.

He slammed the redeployment of Molefe to Parliament while he "still had a cloud of suspicion" hanging over him.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture, in which he was mentioned numerous times.

"This is a disgrace and a total insult to the office of the public protector," he said.

Molefe featured extensively in the State of Capture report, which was released following a court order.

The report included damning details on the relationship between Molefe and the controversial Gupta family.

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen on Friday condemned the appointment.

"This nomination only confirms, for the umpteenth time, that the ANC does not care about fighting corruption. In fact, it seems you are more likely to rise in the ANC ranks if you are accused of corruption," he said.

Parliament on Friday said the presiding officers would decide on a date for Molefe to be sworn in.

News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

