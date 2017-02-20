Cameroon: Physical Education - Cameroonians Urged to Practise Sports Activities

It was an exceptional day for the inhabitants of Yaounde and its environs on Saturday February 18, 2017. The event was a sports march to mark the 10th edition of the National Sports and Physical Education day. As early as 6:00 a.m. Cameroonians of all walks of life trooped to the Place An 2000 in the city centre to take part in the sports march. The sports event was the culmination of week-long activities to mark the day in the country.

This year's celebration was particular in that it was placed under the distinguished patronage of the President of the Republic, His Excellency President Paul Biya, the number 1 Sportsman of Cameroon. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt who represented the Prime Minister, Head of Government, said much effort is made in terms of policies to provide the populations with adapted proximity facilities likely to allow each and every Cameroonian to practice sports and physical education activities of their choice. He called on Cameroonians irrespective of their age, sex or social status to practice physical and sports activities. This, according to him, remains an objective to attain towards the harmonious development of Cameroon.

The sports march began with a warm-up exercise at the fore court of the Prime Minister's Office. For more than one hour, the people dressed in sports outfits marched through some major streets of Yaounde covering a distance of six kilometres. As they walked along they carried banners with messages on them. Some of the messages read "Practice physical education as a prevention of cardio-vascular diseases", "Sports a factor of national unity and integration" and "Sports a factor of improvement of capital health", among others. Organised by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, the event brought together several cabinet ministers, officials of the Centre Region and other dignitaries who came out massively to celebrate the day with not only the walk but also with aerobics and stretching exercises.