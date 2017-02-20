Central Africa: Cemac - President Idriss Deby Takes Over Presidency

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government Philemon Yang represented President Paul Biya at the 13th Heads of State and Government summit of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) on February 17, 2017 in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea. The Djibloho summit that came on the heels of the Yaounde extraordinary summit on December 23, 2016 was crowned with key resolutions contained in the final communiqué intended to further consolidate integration within the CEMAC zone and enhance socio-economic development.

The CEMAC Heads of State congratulated Cameroon's Football national team, the Indomitable Lions for winning the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 organised in Gabon. Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno took over the presidency of CEMAC from his counterpart of Equatorial Guinea, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. It was decided that the 14th ordinary summit of CEMAC will take place in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena. Economic integration and the free movement of persons and goods within the zone was the major preoccupation of the Heads of State. They examined progress in the implementation of the Economic and Financial Reforms Programme of CEMAC (PREF-CEMAC) decided upon during the Yaounde extraordinary summit.

Concerning the 2017-2021 Regional Economic Programme, CEMAC leaders decided that funds for its implementation would be mobilized through the organization of a round table conference with donors under the leadership of President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo who is the chairperson of PREF-CEMAC. The leaders, the communiqué disclosed, also talked of the engagement taken by the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba and that of Equatorial Guinea, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to apply measures for the free movement of citizens of CEMAC zone. Considering the gradual return of calm and security to the Central African Republic, the CEMAC leaders decided that the head office of the CEMAC Commission that was relocated to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea during the period of high insecurity would be moved back to the Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic.