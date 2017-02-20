20 February 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Tunisia: Renewable, Sustainable Energy - Tunisia, Cameroon Seek Partnership

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victorine Biy Nfor

The government of Cameroon is expected to sign a partnership with Tunisia through the Borj Cedria Ecopark in the coming days. The Minister of Water Resources, Basile Atangana Kouna and the Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi are in negotiations. The latter paid a courtesy call to the Minister on Friday February 17, 2017 with Kamel Touati, Adviser for Foreign African Affairs at the Borj Cedria Technopole, to discuss the putting in place of such a structure in Cameroon to train engineers and researchers in renewable and sustainable energy.

Ambassador Jalel Snoussi said the Science Park was his government's commitment to transfer technology to Cameroon. The training and research centre will help jumpstart Cameroon's energy sector, Kamel Touati said, stressing that the country will not need foreign experts to come and develop the sector. He said the richest resource of Cameroon was its people and most especially engineers. "If engineers lack appropriate training, they will not execute development projects.

Cameroon through the centre will develop its human resources and stop government from bringing foreign companies to develop sustainable and renewable energy resources," he said. The Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna is hopeful, saying the weeks ahead will determine the fruition of the collaboration. He said other projects like developing 100 MW solar panels could be done in partnership with Tunisians. The Minister said Cameroon has focused on hydroelectricity and is now diversifying energy sources to meet growing demand. The Tunisian investor representing the Ministries of Industry, Energy and Education said more opportunities were in the offing.

Tunisia

Controversial Free Kick Sets Burkinabe on Road to Victory

An elated Paulo Duarte says that it was Burkina Faso's ability to deal with the physical threat of Tunisia that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.