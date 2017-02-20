20 February 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Car Bomb in Somali Capital Kills 30

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: aljazeera
Blast in Mogadishu (file photo).
By Abdulaziz Osman

Somali officials say at least 30 people were killed and dozens others wounded when a massive car bomb exploded in a busy market in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

The blast ripped through a busy market in Kawo-Goday in Wadajir district on Sunday afternoon.

Security officials and witnesses said the blast occurred as the people were going about their daily business activities. They said the victims included civilians, shopkeepers and government soldiers.

No one has yet claimed the responsibility for the blast, but officials blamed al-Shabab militants.

Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo vowed to defeat al-Shabab in a Twitter message following the attack. He condemned the bombing in the strongest terms, saying it indicates al-Shabab's "barbarism."

He called on Somalis and government's army to unite against the group.

Earlier in the day the president stressed there is an urgent need to fight and defeat the group as quickly as possible.

"My vision is to defeat al-Shabab in the next two years, hopefully if we work very closely together, we will be able to defeat them" he said during a meeting in Mogadishu with African Union leadership and representatives of troop-contributing countries. "If Somalia is to achieve prosperity, than there is an urgent need to root out the group" he said..

Ambassador Francisco Madiera, the African Union envoy to Somalia, assured the president that AU troops operating in Somalia are committed to working towards a peaceful Somalia. "We can cooperate with one another and harmonize our efforts to do exactly that (defeat Al-Shabab)," Madiera said.

In a newly released audio message, a senior al-Shabab leader, Sheikh Hassan Yaqub, called the new Somali president an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.

More on This

At Least 20 Killed in Mogadishu Market Blast

At least 20 people have died after a car bomb exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.