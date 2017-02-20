20 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Condemns Attack On Marketplace in Mogadishu

Top UN envoy in Somalia has condemned Sunday's terrorist attack at a market in Mogadishu that killed at least 30 people and injured over 40 others.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) in Somalia, Michael Keating, described the incident as a brutal reminder of the retrograde tactics employed by violent extremists.

"I condemn the terrorist attack in Mogadishu today. Killing civilians is despicable and achieves nothing -- except to remind Somalia of the indifference of extremists to human life and suffering," Keating said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The militant group Al-Shabaab detonated vehicle bound explosive devices (VBIED) at the Abagedo market near Kawa Gudey in the Dharkenley district of Mogadishu.

The deceased include pedestrians and shopkeepers who were in the vicinity of the market when the blast took place. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

The attack takes place as the country prepares for the inaugural celebrations of the new Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) who has come to office amid a public outpouring of euphoria marking the beginning of a new chapter in Somali history that is ripe with opportunity and promise.

"I commend the swift response of Somalia's security and first responders. The perpetrators need to be brought to justice swiftly. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the families and friends of those who have died," Keating said.

The militants have recently increased their attacks against AU and Somali forces in the country, which has seen a surge of attacks that resulted in the loss of lives and property.

The AMISOM and Somali forces have also increased airstrikes in southern Somalia in the recent past.

