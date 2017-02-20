20 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU, EU Condem Deadly Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

The attack on civilians in Mogadishu today is yet another act of terror targeting the Somali people by those wanting to undermine progress towards a stable and secure Somalia. We pay respect to those who lost their lives and express our deepest condolences to their families and friends.

The blast took place just as Somalia recently concluded a political transition process and a new President was elected. We stand with President Farmajo and the new leadership to bring security and further build strong institutions. Forces undermining peace are not to be tolerated.

The EU will continue its relentless support to the people of Somalia in their efforts to recover from years of conflict and rebuild their country. African Union has also condemned Sunday's car bomb attack at the crowded marketplace in Mogadishu that killed at least 30 people and injured over 40 others.

