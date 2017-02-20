If elections were held today, 47 per cent of Kenyans would vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta while 30 per cent would vote for Cord leader Raila Odinga, an Ipsos poll has shown.

At least six per cent of Kenyans would vote for Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and three per cent would elect Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Ipsos on Monday released its seventh opinion poll from a National Household Survey held between January 9 and 26.

The poll also showed that 49 per cent of Kenyans want Mr Odinga to remain active in politics and contest in the 2017 elections, up from 35 per cent in June 2016.

Comparatively, 25 per cent want the Cord leader to retire, while 22 per cent want him to remain active in politics but not to contest in the August 8 poll.

A comparison of regional support for the presidential candidates shows that western Kenya was by far the biggest battleground for the two political leaders, with 36 per cent support for Mr Odinga and 24 per cent for President Kenyatta.

Mr Mudavadi had 13 per cent support, Mr Musyoka two per cent and Mr Wetang'ula one per cent.

The survey, conducted between January 9 and 26 and which interviewed 2,057 respondents across 42 counties, also revealed that Jubilee was the most popular party.

JUBILEE POPULAR

Asked which political party they belonged to, 45 per cent of those polled said they supported Jubilee Party while 34 per cent said they backed Cord and the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

At least eight per cent are undecided on which political party they feel closest to while 11 per cent supported none, a potential minefield for the two big political outfits.

Of those that support Jubilee, 55 per cent of them said their main reason was that the party promotes development.

A majority of those that support Nasa (22 per cent) also cite promotion of development.

But it is in whether a political party would promote accountability and end impunity that Nasa turned the tables on Jubilee.

Almost a quarter of the Nasa supporters (22 per cent) said their party was the best suited for accountability and or ending impunity, compared with two per cent of the Jubilee supporters, who thought the same of their party.

Even then, 43 per cent of those polled believed that no political party in Kenya "genuinely represents the interests of the ordinary Kenyans" compared with 41 per cent who thought there was indeed one.