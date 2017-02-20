20 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protesters Barricade Roads in Duduza

Tagged:

Related Topics

Protesters barricaded roads in Duduza, on the East Rand, with burning tyres, rubble and rocks in the early hours of Monday morning, Ekurhuleni Metro Police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kobeli Mokhesang said the protest started at around 04:30 on Monday morning.

Mokhesang denied claims that the protest was violent.

"We are not sure what the motive behind the protest is. We also don't know if it has to do with service delivery in the area," he said.

No arrests had been made.

The R550, Nala Road and Sonnestraal Road are currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rollout of Medical Marijuana Up for Public Comment 'Soon'

The use of, and access to, medical marijuana for South Africans will soon be up for public comment, the IFP said on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.