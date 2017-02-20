South Africa: Protesters Barricade Roads in Duduza

Protesters barricaded roads in Duduza, on the East Rand, with burning tyres, rubble and rocks in the early hours of Monday morning, Ekurhuleni Metro Police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kobeli Mokhesang said the protest started at around 04:30 on Monday morning.

Mokhesang denied claims that the protest was violent.

"We are not sure what the motive behind the protest is. We also don't know if it has to do with service delivery in the area," he said.

No arrests had been made.

The R550, Nala Road and Sonnestraal Road are currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

