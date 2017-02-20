20 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Displaced Deny Governor's Report On Mass Return

Kalma Camp — The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association has contradicted the claim by the Governor of South Darfur on Saturday that 600,000 displaced people have returned to their villages in the state.

"The claim of Governor Adam El Faki is unfounded," Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Association told Radio Dabanga. "No camp coordinator or sheikh has an idea what the governor is talking about."

Abusharati wondered if the governor could list the names of the camps from where the displaced people have left, the numbers per camp, and the names of the villages they have returned to in such large numbers.

He said that the conditions for a safe return are "by far not available", and demanded the authorities to agree on a comprehensive peace, and restore the rule of law in Darfur "before talking about a voluntary return".

