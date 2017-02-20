Sudan Court Sentences Ethiopian Protesters to Lashes, Fine

Khartoum — On Saturday, a Khartoum court sentenced 65 Ethiopians to 40 lashes and a large fine for staging a demonstration.

Hundreds of Ethiopian nationals living in the Sudanese capital demonstrated in front of their embassy in southern Khartoum on Friday in protest against the increased fees for a stay permit.

The Sudanese authorities have reportedly raised the fees for a residence permit from SDG 300 ($46) to SDG 2,000 ($308). The protesters demanded the embassy to intervene.

The embassy guards failed to disperse the protesters, which led to the intervention of the police who detained more than 500 of them.

The court of the Imtidad El Daraja El Talta district in southern Khartoum convicted 65 demonstrators to 40 lashes and a fine of SDG 5,000 ($771) or two months imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Ethiopians demonstrated as well in front of their embassy, against alleged human rights abuses against Ethiopian refugees in the country and the lack of support from the their diplomatic mission in Khartoum.