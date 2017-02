El Gedaref — The residents of El Gedaref town in eastern Sudan complain about long-lasting power cuts over the weekend.

"The outages started on Friday, and lasted more than eight hours during the day," a listener reported to Radio Dabanga.

He attributed the problem to the break-down of one of the town's transformers a month ago.

"Apart from disturbing the drinking water network, the power cuts affected other government institutions, businesses, and organisations," he said.