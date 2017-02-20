20 February 2017

Zimbabwe: Zim Nando's Building Collapse - At Least 1 Confirmed Dead

At least one person has been confirmed dead, following the collapse of a building housing a Nando's fastfood outlet in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe over the weekend, a report said on Monday.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Wellington Maganga sustained serious head injuries when the building collapsed on Saturday.

The condition of three other people who were injured in the incident could not be established.

Maganya died just less than six months after his young wife Kundai Mugabe had given birth.

"We knew the building had collapsed but we didn't expect that one of us was one of the injured. We were called by nurses at Mater Dei Hospital who told us that there were some complications as they tried to attend to him. He had serious head injuries, Maganga's brother, Warren, was quoted as saying.

It remained unclear what caused the building collapse, but reports on Saturday said that the incident was blamed on "heavy rains which pounded the city since Friday".

Some social media users claimed that the accident was as a result of the southern African country's "poor inspection of buildings".

Investigations were still under way.

