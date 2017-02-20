Gambia: GPA Sail to Next Stage in CAF Champions League

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) have advanced to the next stage of the CAF champions league following their goalless draw with Ivorian side Sewe Sport.

The 2015/16 GFF league champions kept Sewe Sport at bay to hang on for a vital point in Abidjan yesterday, Sunday 19 February 2017.

The ferry boys managed a 1-nil win over their opponents in Banjul last weekend, thanks to Gregory Sambou's 23rd-minute strike on home soil.

The six-time Gambian league champions are now through to the second and final round of the preliminary of the CAF Champions League.

They will face AS Vita Club of DR Congo, who earlier thrashed Royal Leopards of Swaziland 3-1 to complete a 4-1 rout at home.

GPA will host the first leg in Banjul in the weekend of 10 to 12 March with the return leg to be played a week later between 17 and 19 March 2017.

The group phase starts in mid-May later this year were each team will be given at least US$550,000 for making the group stage.