18 February 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: MSF Promises to Resume Long-Term Operations in Libe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy Foreign Minister B. Elias Shoniyin has held discussion with two executives of the medical charity MedecinsSans Frontieres (MSF) at the Foreign Ministry in Monrovia.

Dr. John Lawrence, an attending physician and paediatric surgeon of MSF-USA, and Madam Renee Madrolle, Head of Mission, MSF-France, are in the country on an assessment mission.

They will also hold discussions with Liberian health authorities aimed at identifying challenges in the health sector that would lead to possible intervention in the post-Ebola health sector.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, welcoming the visiting MSF delegation, Deputy Minister Shoniyin expressed appreciation to MSF for the many humanitarian and medical assistance it has rendered Liberia and its people, especially during the long years of civil war.

"MSF played a critical role in addressing major health and humanitarian problems during the country's civil war," he said.

Shoniyin reiterated that Liberia remains grateful to the organization for the enormous contributions and assistance it provided the people of Liberia over the years.

He specifically hailed MSF for the establishment of emergency health facilities where many Liberians, including women and children, received free healthcare services. "Liberians will forever remain gratified," he re-echoed.

"We will be very pleased to receive MSF here and will do everything through our legal team to help you draft and fast-track your proposed transitional plan. Paediatric healthcare is extremely important and so we look forward to your intervention in this area also," he stressed.

For his part, the head of MSF assessment team, Dr. Lawrence recounted his organization's role in the Liberia civil war and during the fight against the deadly Ebola virus disease.

He indicated that they are here this time around to intervene in the nation's post-Ebola recovery efforts, through a long-term technical assistance in the form of health service delivery, training of professional health workers, especially in paediatric surgery and nursing which are very critical in improving the country's health sector.

Dr. Lawrence disclosed that his organization's intervention in the areas of paediatric and training of health care professionals will certainly boost Liberia's health sector which is faced with huge challenges.

"We will be presenting a three-to-five-year health proposal to the Liberian health authorities for consideration and endorsement," he said.

He further expressed confidence that the proposal when accepted would be extremely rewarding and beneficial to the health sector.

He indicated that MSF wishes to come back to Liberia at this critical time with a new proposal for a long-term commitment in the health sector, though slightly different from the organization's traditional role of an emergency relief agency.

"If the proposal is approved by the government, the [MSF] team intends to deploy in parts of the country to enhance health care delivery," he stated.

Liberia

Supreme Court of Liberia Nails Ecowas Court Judge Wilkins Wright

The integrity of one of the justices of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice M. Wilkins Wright, has come to public… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.