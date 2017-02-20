Liberia: MSF Promises to Resume Long-Term Operations in Libe

Deputy Foreign Minister B. Elias Shoniyin has held discussion with two executives of the medical charity MedecinsSans Frontieres (MSF) at the Foreign Ministry in Monrovia.

Dr. John Lawrence, an attending physician and paediatric surgeon of MSF-USA, and Madam Renee Madrolle, Head of Mission, MSF-France, are in the country on an assessment mission.

They will also hold discussions with Liberian health authorities aimed at identifying challenges in the health sector that would lead to possible intervention in the post-Ebola health sector.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, welcoming the visiting MSF delegation, Deputy Minister Shoniyin expressed appreciation to MSF for the many humanitarian and medical assistance it has rendered Liberia and its people, especially during the long years of civil war.

"MSF played a critical role in addressing major health and humanitarian problems during the country's civil war," he said.

Shoniyin reiterated that Liberia remains grateful to the organization for the enormous contributions and assistance it provided the people of Liberia over the years.

He specifically hailed MSF for the establishment of emergency health facilities where many Liberians, including women and children, received free healthcare services. "Liberians will forever remain gratified," he re-echoed.

"We will be very pleased to receive MSF here and will do everything through our legal team to help you draft and fast-track your proposed transitional plan. Paediatric healthcare is extremely important and so we look forward to your intervention in this area also," he stressed.

For his part, the head of MSF assessment team, Dr. Lawrence recounted his organization's role in the Liberia civil war and during the fight against the deadly Ebola virus disease.

He indicated that they are here this time around to intervene in the nation's post-Ebola recovery efforts, through a long-term technical assistance in the form of health service delivery, training of professional health workers, especially in paediatric surgery and nursing which are very critical in improving the country's health sector.

Dr. Lawrence disclosed that his organization's intervention in the areas of paediatric and training of health care professionals will certainly boost Liberia's health sector which is faced with huge challenges.

"We will be presenting a three-to-five-year health proposal to the Liberian health authorities for consideration and endorsement," he said.

He further expressed confidence that the proposal when accepted would be extremely rewarding and beneficial to the health sector.

He indicated that MSF wishes to come back to Liberia at this critical time with a new proposal for a long-term commitment in the health sector, though slightly different from the organization's traditional role of an emergency relief agency.

"If the proposal is approved by the government, the [MSF] team intends to deploy in parts of the country to enhance health care delivery," he stated.