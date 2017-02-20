Liberia: Uneca 'Timely' Response Pleases Pres. Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has said she is pleased with the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) over its timely response to a MOU signed between the Government of Liberia and the Commission.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader was speaking when she received an UNECA delegation at her office in Monrovia.

President Sirleaf said she was delighted that the visiting team has covered a lot of grounds in view of their mission.

She underscored the issue of 'reliability' in furtherance of the Agenda for Transformation (AfT) in correlation with the domestication of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Sirleaf hoped that the implementation process would be based on proper information for proper decision-making and noted that the work of the ECA in partnership with the government will help to move forward in light of proper framework.

She said as the country braces itself for political transition, it is critical that a domestication road-map is set in motion to guide a new administration once the necessary framework becomes fully established.

"I hope your timeframe would enable us to achieve this strategic realization," President Sirleaf emphasized.

She said her government will meticulously look at the ECA implementation plan as realistically as practicable.

peaking earlier, the head of the ECA delegation, Madam Isatou Gaye, said the mission was happy to be in Liberia in fulfillment of the letter and spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government that seeks to cushion the Agenda for Transformation in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Madam Gaye reiterated ECA's commitment to the trappings of the Memorandum of Understanding and assured that the Commission will work along with Liberia in order to realize the objectives set out in the MOU.

She paid tribute to President Sirleaf for her esteemed leadership on the regional, continental and global stage, particularly her critical contributions at the level of the High-Level Panel on the transition from the MDGs to the SDGS.

She told President Sirleaf that the delegation used the mission to focus the Agenda for Transformation within the context of - Agriculture as an economic development sector; Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) and Capacity development.

She said the seconding of international consultants with be complimented by national consultants in the respective areas of partnership and informed the President about the ECA's Implementation Plan.

Also speaking, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara acknowledged the significant role and support of Dr. Carlos Lopez, leading to the signing of the MOU as a tool through which the SDGs can become realized in view of the framework and road-map put into place.

He indicated that such leverage of experience has brought to bear quality in terms of the domestication of the SDGs.

The ECA head of delegation, Madam Gaye was accompanied to President Sirleaf's office by Messrs. Nassirou Ba, Peter Njagi, Ochosia Guaguidi, Marcel Banza and Mersie Ejigu.