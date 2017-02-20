Liberia: PUL Official Wants LTA Decentralize Activities

The Regional Coordinator of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) assigned to Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties, Clarence Jackson, is appealing to the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) to decentralize its activities through the various service centers.

Jackson said the decentralization of LTA activities will help community radio stations and other users of LTA services to obtain their frequency without bureaucracy.

Speaking at the just-ended community radio conference in Ganta, Nimba County, Jackson said it is too cost intensive for community radio stations in the southeastern region of the country and other areas to go to Monrovia for frequency registration.

He told the head of LTA, Madam Angela Weeks, who also attended the community radio conference, that decentralizing the LTA's activities will also ensure an increment in its revenue generation.

In response to the PUL Regional Coordinator's request, Weeks said even though there are challenges, plans are underway by the LTA to decentralize its activities through various county centers and encouraged radio stations in the country to continue the collaboration with the LTA.

The LTA boss lauded the Internews-USAID Media Development Project for supporting the Liberian media.

The Ganta Community Radio Conference organized by Internews is intended to discuss the challenges facing community radio stations and their role in the October elections.

About 21 partner stations of Internews are attending the conference in Ganta and are expected to benefit from the donation of several broadcast equipment.

As part of its media development project, Internews recently ended a four-day media business development training for 24 community radio journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Participants of the training included managers, board members and finance officers from community radio stations in Bong, Lofa, Nimba, River Gee and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The training was gear towards building the skills of community radio journalists to identify possible business climates in their separate institutions and is part of Internews five-year Liberia Media Development Program for media houses with support from the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.