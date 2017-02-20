Liberia: NIC Urges Illegal Occupants Vacate Ducor Hotel

The Executive Director of the National Investment Commission (NIC), George Wisner, has called on illegal occupants of the Ducor Palace Hotel to vacate the building to give way to renovation works.

The building, which current lies in ruins as the result of damage done during the nation's civil crisis, was built in 1960 as a luxury hotel containing 160 rooms on eight stories erected on the highest elevated point in Monrovia.

Operated by the International Hotel chain, the hotel was the first international-class hotel constructed in Liberia, and was for years one of few five-star hotels in Africa.

Wisner said the government has already spent thousands of dollars on resettlement and relocating of people currently living in the hotel regardless of their illegal occupation of the building.

He made the call Thursday at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing in Monrovia.

Wisner explained that most of those who have already benefited from full resettlement package have returned to the hotel and continue to live there illegally.

Wisner, who did not say when the renovation work on the hotel will commence, noted that the government is intensifying efforts aimed at resolving the issue surrounding illegal occupation to have the hotel renovated and restored.

He assured the public that information relative to the commencement of the renovation of the hotel will be released soon by government.