Liberia: Internews Ends 3-Day Community Radio Forum in Ganta

A community radio conference bringing together sixty-three participants from twenty-one community radios that are partners of Internews has ended in Ganta, Nimba County.

Held on the theme: "Community Radio: Vibrant and Sustainable", the conference brought together community radios from across Liberia.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency at the end of the conference on Friday, Internews Senior Radio Advisor, Mrs. Torwon Solunteh Brown, said the forum was part of a project named "Liberia Media Development Project."

The project is being implemented by Internews with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

She said the conference targeted three persons from each partner radio, including Board Chair, Manager and Senior Reporter.

Mrs. Brown said the conference provided participants the opportunity to be trained on how to build their market skills, generate revenue to sustain their respective institutions, media law and ethics, laws and legal framework of community radio stations, procedures and policies in governing community radios, governance of community radios and how to handle their stories as elections approach in Liberia.

Participants and panelists also brainstormed on the state of the community radio sector with focus on UNMIL transition.

Panelists included Assistant Information Minister Wellington Geevon Smith, Mr. Teah Doegmah, a community radio development expert, ALICOR President William Quire, Liberia Telecommunications Authority Chairperson Mrs. Angelique Weeks, a representative from the National Elections Communication, Mr. Senesee Freeman, PUL President Mr. Charles Coffey among others.

Commenting on the Liberia Media Development Program, Mrs. Brown added that the project is a five-year project that is funded by USAID with focus on building the capacity of community radio through the provision of technical and capacity building training and equipment.

She said the project is in its second year.