Liberia Congratulates the Gambia On Its 52nd Anniversary

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to the Government and people of The Gambia in commemoration of their 52nd independence anniversary on Saturday, February 18.

The Gambia celebrates its Independence Anniversary on February 18 each year to commemorate sovereignty from British colonial rule in 1965 after about 300 years.

It was also on this day in 1965 that Gambians finally established their own flag and replaced the Union Jack.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian President, in the message to her Gambian counterpart, Mr. Adama Barrow, said it gives her enormous pleasure to extend to Mr. Barrow and through him to the Republic of the Gambia, heartfelt felicitations and best wishes as the people of the Gambia commemorate this joyous occasion.

"We applaud the people of the Gambia for their strong commitment and ardent desire to pursue democratic objectives as was demonstrated recently during the general and presidential elections," President Sirleaf said.

She further informed Gambian President Barrow that as both nations continue to work together in furtherance of the principles of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the United Nations, for the promotion of regional and international peace and security, it is her hope that the cooperation so happily subsisting between the two countries will continue to thrive and expand, especially in the areas of common interest.

The Liberian President prayed that the Almighty Allah will endow President Barrow with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to sustainable reconciliation and greater prosperity.