Uganda: Suspected Shiekh Kirya's Killer Identified in Court

A police officer attached to Special Investigation Unit Kireka has told the International Crimes Division Court that George William Iga is one of the 14 people suspected to be behind the killing of Shiekh Hassan Ibrahim Kirya.

Detective Assistant Inspector of Police Aggrey Mpamizo Kanyomozi was testifying as the 35th prosecution witness in the terrorism case against Shiekh Yonus Kamoga and 13 others accused of murdering Ugandan shiekhs Mustafa Bahiga, Hassan Ibrahim Kirya and attempted murder of Shiekh Haruna Jemba.

He told a penal of three Justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi that he was part of the team investigating this case, and on August 12, 2015 he got instructions to go to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Headquarters -Mbuya to collect a one suspect Iga whom he had been told was involved in the murder of Shiekh Kirya.

Detective Mpamizo then went to Mbuya and was handed Iga whom he brought to Kireka. He said that upon interrogation, Iga confirmed being among the group that was hired to follow Shiekh Hassan Ibrahim Kirya from his home in Busabala.

The officer testified that Iga also told him that him(Iga) and a friend, one day went to Kirya's home and took a photograph of his house.

Shiekh Kirya was gunned down on June 30, 2015 at Bweyogerere in Kampala.

