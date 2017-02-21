20 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Suspected Shiekh Kirya's Killer Identified in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police officer attached to Special Investigation Unit Kireka has told the International Crimes Division Court that George William Iga is one of the 14 people suspected to be behind the killing of Shiekh Hassan Ibrahim Kirya.

Detective Assistant Inspector of Police Aggrey Mpamizo Kanyomozi was testifying as the 35th prosecution witness in the terrorism case against Shiekh Yonus Kamoga and 13 others accused of murdering Ugandan shiekhs Mustafa Bahiga, Hassan Ibrahim Kirya and attempted murder of Shiekh Haruna Jemba.

He told a penal of three Justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi that he was part of the team investigating this case, and on August 12, 2015 he got instructions to go to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) Headquarters -Mbuya to collect a one suspect Iga whom he had been told was involved in the murder of Shiekh Kirya.

Detective Mpamizo then went to Mbuya and was handed Iga whom he brought to Kireka. He said that upon interrogation, Iga confirmed being among the group that was hired to follow Shiekh Hassan Ibrahim Kirya from his home in Busabala.

The officer testified that Iga also told him that him(Iga) and a friend, one day went to Kirya's home and took a photograph of his house.

Shiekh Kirya was gunned down on June 30, 2015 at Bweyogerere in Kampala.

****

Uganda

Museveni Calls for 'Trump Therapy' for Liberals in the West

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is recommending a "Trump therapy" for liberals in the West who he argues are bent on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.