20 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Jailed Former Public Service Permanent Secretary Lwamafa Applies for Bail

Jailed former Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary Jimmy Lwamafa has applied for bail pending hearing of his appeal challenging the Anti-corruption Court decision that sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for mismanaging pension money.

Lwamafa, who was also ordered to jointly refund sh50 billion together with fellow convicts Christopher Obey and Steven Kiwanuka Kunsa, argued in his bail application that he is of advanced age,and that there is a high likelihood of delay in determining his appeal, yet the offences with which he was convicted do not involve personal violence.

Obey and Kunsa also earlier applied for bail, whose application is already fixed for February 22 before Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma. Lwamafa's bail application is not yet allocated to a judge for hearing.

Through Ochieng and company advocates, Lwamafa says also that since the judgment delivered by Justice Lawrence Gidudu on November 11, 2016, he has expressed dissatisfaction and petitioned Court of Appeal seeking to have the lower court decision set aside.

Lwamafa, Christopher Obey then Principal Accountant, and Steven Kiwanuka Kunsa then Commissioner Compensation Department, were found guilty of causing financial loss, abuse of office, diversion of funds, conspiracy to defraud and false accounting of sh88bn which they irregularly budgeted for as NSSF, well knowing that public servants do not contribute to the fund.

Kunsa and Obey were sentenced to five and 10 years respectively.

