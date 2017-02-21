Uganda: Prisons Boss Byabashaija Summoned Over Sick Prisoners

Jinja Chief Magistrate Simon Kaggwa has summoned the Commissioner General of Prisons

Johnson Byabashaija to appear before him on March 6, 2017 for "disobedience of lawful orders".

Kaggwa took the decision to summon Byabashaija after it was established that on two recent occasions, sick prisoners were not transferred from Kirinya Government Prison to Luzira to receive treatment as court had ordered.

The Rwenzururu King Charles Mumbere, and several of his Royal Guard, have recently been on remand at the Jinja prision.

Meanwhile, King Mumbere has Monday honoured one of his bail conditions and reported to court this morning amidst tight security from both counter terrorism and military police .

Mumbere together with the 168 suspects including his prime minister Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire, several royal guards and civilians are facing charges several counts of murder ,terrorism, treason, robbery and malicious damage to property .

Prosecution's Juliet Najjunjju informed court that investigations are still on going in this case. The alleged crimes are said to have beeb committed between March and November last year in Kasese district where over 100 lives were lost.

Meanwhile three more suspects have been charged with offences of murder, treason and terrorism, bringing the number of accused persons to 172.

The court has adjourned the case to the March 6, 2017 for further mention, extended Mumbere's bail, and remanded the 171 suspects back to Kirinya Government Prison.

