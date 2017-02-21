Nigeria: Siasia Misses Out On Orlando Pirates, Rwanda Job

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, is now out of the running for the Orlando Pirates and Rwanda National team job.

The former Nigeria international is presently out of work, with his last job being with the Nigeria U23 side, which he led to a bronze medal finish at the Rio Olympic Games last year.

Siasia applied for the Orlando Pirates job alongside other coaches, but the South African club have picked 54-year-old Swede, Kjell Jonevret, as their new manager, and he will be assisted by Harold Logendi.

The appointment of Jonevret brings to an end Siasia's hopes of handling a club once handled by the late Shuaibu Amodu.

For the Rwanda job, Siasia made it to the last eight but was overlooked when it was trimmed to three.

Those now left in the run for the coaching job of the Rwanda national team are Portuguese tactician, Jose Rui Lopes Agua, German, Antoine Hey, and Spanish-Swiss coach Raoul Savoy.

Though two are already off his shelves, Siasia is still in the running for head coach of the national team of South Africa were he has a rich list of rivals to contend with, including; Belgian Hugo Broos, who guided Cameroon to a shock Africa Cup of Nations title this month, and Italian Roberto Mancini, who previously managed Manchester City.

Also in the run for the Bafana Bafana job are Giovanni Trapattoni, Hassan Shehata, Hugo Brooks, Lothar Matthaus, and Bernd Schuster.