Nigeria: Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori Speaks After Release From Detention

President of Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori, who regained his freedom, weekend, after his detention by the Nigeria Police, has attributed his release on bail to the immense support he got from well-meaning Nigerians.

Maikori was reportedly arrested in Lagos, Friday, by a team of policemen attached to Inspector-General monitoring and intelligence team for misinforming the public via his tweets on the Southern Kaduna crisis after he was allegedly misinformed by one of his staff. He was immediately transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

In a series of tweets on January 23, he alleged that five students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafanchan, were murdered by Fulani herdsmen.

Maikori in one of his tweets said, "My driver's younger brother and five other students of college of education, Gidan Waya, were ambushed and killed by herdsmen yesterday #SouthernKaduna."But the school's management denied that any of its students was killed. Kaduna State also condemned the misinformation and vowed to prosecute rumour peddlers.

The Chocolate City boss later retracted and apologised for the false information. A magistrate in Kaduna issued a warrant for his arrest, which sparked nationwide outrage between Friday night and Saturday as Nigerians expressed divergent views over the matter.

However, in three different tweets after his release, Maikori expressed gratitude to Nigerians, saying the support he got from Nigerians after his arrest showed that Nigerians are not as divided as it seems. He also expressed his decision to continue with freedom of speech in Nigeria.

"Yesterday, I was released on bail due to the immense support and voice of all the great people in Nigeria. I do not take your support lightly. Even though my agitations were for #Southern Kaduna, the whole of Nigeria spoke with one voice and showed that we aren't as divided as they say. The agitations are about a #FreeNigeria, freedom of speech and upholding democracy. It's not about religion, ethnicity or politics,"he tweeted.

