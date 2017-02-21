Nigeria: 32 Year Blind Turns Teacher in Secondary School

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Monday employed a 32 year-old blind man, Mohammed Mustapha, a Bachelor of Arts graduate in History, to teach in secondary school.

Journalists report that Mustapha, a graduate of Gombe State University, had on Jan. 31, appealed to Gov. Shettima through the BBC Hausa Service, to assist him with a job.

Journalists further report that on Monaday, Shettima invited Mustapha to the Government House, Maiduguri, after he heard his appeal on the radio station.

Shettima told Mustapha that he heard his appeal and had granted an executive approval for him to be employed by Borno Ministry for Higher Education.

"Honestly, we are really touched by your story. You said you are a graduate of History at the Gombe State University.

"Honestly, I really respect you for your effort and I can assure you that we will give you all the support you deserve.

"You really deserve our support; personally I want you to teach in a senior secondary school or even in the school for the blind.

"After we employ you, we will also give you scholarship where you can go and further your education," Shettima said.

In his reaction, Mustapha, who thanked the governor, said that he would also love to teach so that he could impact knowledge in the young ones. He also added that he would love to further his education to become a professor.

"I am a graduate of History from the Gombe State University and I am aspiring to become the first blind professor in Nigeria," he said.

Muhammad told newsmen in an interview that he graduated with Second Class Lower Degree and hoped to get married after taking up the employment.

"I live in Shehuri North area of Maiduguri; I want to get married and have children to call my own, may be this year. "But you know I have to settle with my job and save some money," he said.