Nigeria: Comedian Gandoki Reacts to Tonto Dikeh Marriage Crisis, Instagram Stunts

Popular comedian Gandoki has reacted over the prolonged marriage crisis of controversial actress Tonto Dikeh which has saturated the social media recently. The marital misunderstanding came to bear when the actress removed her husband name from her instagram page over alleged suspicions which the husband had debunked in totality in a recent interview with Toast Magazine.

Gandoki who recently bagged Guinness book of records honoured for Stand-up comedy, called out Tonto Dikeh for dashing the expectations of many young ladies who looked up to her as role models. According to Him, most unmarried ladies revived their marriage quest when the controversial actressed announced her marriage to Olakunle Churchill around August 2015. The veteran comedian subtly cautioned her to take marriage affairs serious and off social media because it's not about instagram but a real life marital union.

‎"Tonto my sister, you no sabi say wen you marry, many girls wey think say them no get hope to settle down, all find husband eventually. You truly motivated a lot of them, but your untimely breakup will give those ladies a sour taste in their mouth and family,... Abi you want us to get more single mother's or baby mamas?. It is on record that the Xmas of 2015 had the highest number of weddings and engagements in the south East, South South and even south west... .Tonto Dikeh, the Poko mama, Abeg, Abeg, na Abeg I take God beg you, make your home work, extending your movie roles to marriage dramas, breaks the heart of thousands of your teeming fans... Instagram stunt of your personal affairs is expected to attract diverse interferences and attacks of different degrees. Let's keep fantasing that all is well,... .we never believed that your Mr X whom you held so dearly and, that was a hard nut to unveil, is today your fellow actor in "Tonto Dikeh Instagram Marriage Part 1 and Tonto Dikeh & Son Go Missing Part 2.

Mr Churchill on the other side granted interview, calling for his wife. Well the love a new father has for his first live urine ‎can make conscious protection of image to be sacrificed on the alter of outburst for family separation. Gandoki Added hilariously, Oga Churchill, when we ever meet I will inform you more... .we dey wait to see una together for event, nothing concern me with the blackmail story from one of you but... it's breaks my heart!