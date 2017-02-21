20 February 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Protect Nigerians, Presidency Tells AU, S'African Govt

Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA
(file photo).
By Tobi Soniyi

The Presidency has called on the African Union (AU) and the South African government to take decisive and definitive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans within South African borders.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the call in a statement she issued on Monday following reports of renewed violence against Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

The Nigerian community in South Africa led by Ikechukwu Anyene had confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

Anyene said Nigerian associations had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and South African police.

