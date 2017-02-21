20 February 2017

Nigeria: Xenophobia - Nigerians in South Africa Raise Fresh Fears Over Attacks

By Dorcas Daniel

The Nigerian community in South Africa said on Monday that some of its members were receiving calls threatening more attacks against their homes and businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some South Africans had launched xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreign nationals in Pretoria West on Saturday.

No fewer than five homes and businesses belonging to Nigerians were burned by a mob.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that some Nigerians received calls asking for payment to protect their homes and businesses.

" Some Nigerians and other foreign nationals in Pretoria West now live in fear. Some have started packing their belongings for fear of more attacks.

" They confirmed to the union that some South Africans were calling and threatening to unleash more mayhem against them.

" The callers asked for money to be spared the attacks.

" The union is worried about the development because the South African police are yet to arrest those who perpetrated last Saturday's attacks," he said.

According to Anyene, the union has pleaded with Nigerians to take precautionary measures and remain law abiding.

" We also urge the Federal Government to persuade its South African counterpart to put in place measures to guarantee the safety of Nigerians," he said. (NAN)

