Nigeria: Patience Jonathan Launches Another Lawsuit Against EFCC

Counsel to former first lady Mr Patience Jonathan, Granville Abibo has filed another lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC over the invasion of her property in Port Harcourt.

Granville Abibo faulted the notice of the EFCC telling the court that late response of the anti-graft agency is a tactic to delay the matter.

Speaking with newsmen outside the court room, Abibo SAN said they are in court to stop the EFCC from intimidating the wife of the former President.

According to him, "You are aware that Mrs. Jonathan has always tried to be law abiding despite being harassed and intimidated by the media trials.

"The court being the last hope of the common man and that is why we have come to court. But you know in court the other party has the right to reply but the matter has just be adjourned because the EFCC just brought a notice to court today which we need to respond to.

"For us we have put the facts on the table truthfully. The EFCC took the first shot by freezing her accounts but they have refused to stop there. They have also gone ahead to take other unnecessary actions which we feel is violating her rights."

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt fixed April 24th to hear a fundamental rights suit filed by former First Lady against EFCC.

Also a Federal High Court in Lagos, last week adjourned till March 6 for further hearing the suit by Mrs Patience Jonathan, against the EFCC.

Mrs Jonathan, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, is seeking the order of the court to de-freeze her $15.5 million domiciled with Skye Bank.