20 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Election Petitions 'Chew Up' 900 Million/ - of Taxpayers' Money

By Faustine Kapama

The judiciary has spent over 900m/- in determining about 250 election petitions, which were filed at different courts countrywide, following the October 25, 2015 General Elections results.

According to a report by the judiciary, all councillor and parliamentary cases, except one, have so far been disposed of, thanks to a technical support of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), which funded the training of the judicial officers.

The petitions that challenged the councillor's elections results were determined by March 2016, says the recently released report, with statistics showing that almost 200 councillorship petitions were lodged before Resident Magistrate's Courts countrywide after the 2015 General Elections.

Hitherto, only one out of the parliamentary petitions that were filed at the High Court through different registries in the country, is pending. Dar es Salaam Registry had 11 parliamentary election cases and all except one have been determined.

While Mtwara registered six petitions, Tabora and Mwanza had five cases, each. Other registries with their cases in brackets are Iringa (four), Bukoba (three), Moshi (three), Shinyanga (three), Dodoma (two), Tanga (two), Arusha (one), Songea (one) and Sumbawanga (one).

On councillor petitions, Dar es Salaam topped the list with 47 cases, trailed by Tanga with 21 cases. Iringa came third with 17 cases while Kilimanjaro and Manyara had 12 petitions, each.

Other regions with the number of cases in brackets are Bukoba (nine), Arusha (eight), Mtwara (eight), Mara (eight), Songea (seven), Mbeya (six), Tabora (six), Sumbawanga (four), Lindi (four), Dodoma (four), Mwanza (three) and Kibaha (two). Njombe, Geita, Shinyanga and Kigoma had one case, each.

The report has highlighted several challenges that the judiciary faced in handling the cases. The critical challenges ranged from institutional stage of proceedings, powers of registrars in handling petitions to the period within which to file reply to election petitions.

